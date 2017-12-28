Mesa caretaker arrested for drinking on the job

MESA, AZ - A 30-year-old caretaker faces several charges after he was arrested for allegedly consuming alcohol while working at a senior care facility in Mesa.

George Methenge faces eight counts of vulnerable adult abuse in connection with the crime as he is responsible for eight patients.

According to court paperwork, on Christmas night Mesa police say they responded to a senior care facility on North Harris Road after Methenge reportedly got into an argument with the daughter of one of his patients.

As police arrived, a grandson of one of the victims showed an officer a video he took of Methenge that reportedly showed him with his head down on the counter in the kitchen area.

The video went on to allegedly show residents trying to help Methenge into a room, "so he can sleep off the alcohol."

Police say in the video, after Methenge was brought into the room, he said "Hey baby," and was seen following a patient out of the room and making a sexual gesture to grab her backside.

Officers then spoke with Methenge and said he had a strong odor of alcohol on him.

After speaking with the manager, police reportedly learned that Methenge had missed dispensing the night time dosage of medications for the victims, some who are also diabetic.

Officers then took Methenge into custody.