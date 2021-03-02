Mesa approves new anti-discrimination ordinance

MESA, AZ — City officials in the third most populous city in Arizona have voted to approve a non-discrimination ordinance, joining other cities in the state to provide protections to members of the LGBTQ community and other groups.

The Mesa City Council passed the ordinance with a 5-2 vote on Monday.

Mesa Mayor John Giles said the ordinance demonstrates the city's commitment to respecting and supporting equality and diversity.

It will take effect on June 29, making Mesa the seventh city in the state to adopt a non-discrimination ordinance.

Repeat offenders could face fines between $300 to $2,500. There would be no fine for a first violation.

