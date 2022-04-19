Mesa apartment fire leaves 12 people homeless

MESA, AZ — Up to 12 people are left without a home Tuesday after a devastating apartment fire.

Just before 2 a.m., someone called 9-1-1 to report two vehicles on fire in front of an apartment building near University and Mesa drives.

BREAKING: Over 50 firefighters are fighting an apartment fire near Mesa and University Dr. Up to 12 people are displaced. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/DhJoH6izv1 — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) April 19, 2022

Minutes later when firefighters arrived, the fire had already extended to the building and flames were shooting through the roof of the third floor.

Crews immediately evacuated all residents of the building and went into defensive mode to battle the fire.

More than 50 firefighters were called to the scene.

Officials say a total of four units were destroyed and 12 people were impacted.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross has been dispatched to help those families in need.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.