MCSO: Two teen boys shot in Mesa near Ellsworth Road and Main Street

MESA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two juveniles were shot in a neighborhood in Mesa late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood near the major cross streets of Ellsworth Road and Main Street around 11:30 p.m.

Deputies were told the shooting occurred when an unknown man in a Volkswagen Jetta pulled up next to a group of juveniles who were reportedly "using a slingshot to shoot large (BBs) at cars" near 95th Street and Balsam Avenue. Words were reportedly exchanged between the group and the man in the vehicle, and at least one shot was fired toward the group.

A bullet grazed the stomach of one of the victims before hitting the second victim in the hip area.

MCSO says the victims are a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy and both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, left the scene.