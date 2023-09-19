Maricopa County Sheriff's Office looking for teenage girl reported missing from Mesa

MESA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old girl was reported missing from the Mesa area after not attending school.

Officials say Olivia Hager was dropped off by her mother at a school bus stop the morning of Friday, Sept. 15, and she was reportedly at school that day.

MCSO says Hager did not return home from school on Friday and did not attend school on Monday, Sept. 18.

Hager does not have a cell phone and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

She is about 5'10", 110 pounds, and has red/brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, khaki pants, and high-top Converse shoes. She has a pierced septum and nose.

Provided by MCSO

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.