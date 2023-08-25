Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy injured by vehicle in East Mesa Friday

MESA, AZ — Officials say an on-duty Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured by a driver in East Mesa late Friday morning.

The incident occurred near Ellsworth Road and Main Street after 11:30 a.m.

MCSO officials say a deputy was conducting a welfare check on an individual in a vehicle.

Rural Metro Fire officials say first responders were initially called to the scene to investigate two people who were reportedly passed out in a vehicle in the area.

Officials say the individual in the vehicle fled, causing the deputy to fall.

The injured deputy was transported to the hospital for "precautionary reasons," according to MCSO.

The deputy's condition is not known.

Authorities are still looking for the individual who drove away.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.