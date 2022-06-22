Watch
Man shot, vehicle stolen during altercation in Mesa, police say

Posted at 7:03 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 10:03:02-04

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person has been taken into custody after a shooting and vehicle theft Tuesday night.

Officers were initially called to a Starbucks location near Signal Butte and Warner roads around 10 p.m. for reports of a physical fight.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The extent of the victim’s injuries is not yet known.

Another man reportedly shot the victim and stole his van.

The vehicle was located going eastbound on I-10 near Eloy. Law enforcement was able to stop the vehicle and take the suspect into custody.

Police did not say whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

