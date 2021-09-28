Man rescued after car falls off jack and pinned him underneath his vehicle

MESA, AZ — A man was taken to the hospital early Tuesday after his car's jack failed while he was working on his car and fell on top of him, according to the Mesa Fire & Medical Department.

Michelle Denton, a spokeswoman for Mesa Fire, said in an email that firefighters were able to use their high-lift jack and other tools to stabilize the vehicle and lift it off the 48-year-old man. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened near University Drive and 25th Street.

No other details were immediately released.