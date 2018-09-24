Man loses wedding ring at Mesa brewery, desperate for its return

MESA, AZ - A Valley man is desperately seeking the return of his wedding ring, a family heirloom that disappeared after he left it in the bathroom of a business over the weekend.

Joshua Lanphear told ABC15 he took his wedding ring off to wash his hands in the bathroom of Oro Brewing Company in Mesa on Saturday. Roughly 20 minutes later he says he realized he forgot it next to the faucet, but it was gone when he went to retrieve it.

"My hand just kind of felt empty," Lanphear said. "So I...realized and went back to the bathroom and it was gone."

Lanphear says the ring was handed down from his wife's grandfather and he estimates it's been a part of the family for roughly five decades.

"It has so much importance and meaning in our family," Lanphear said. "It's priceless."

Lanphear says he and the staff at the brewery searched the bathroom but couldn't find it, leaving him to believe someone picked up the ring.

"The bartenders at Oro were really, really kind," Lanphear said. "They emptied the trash out by hand, went through every towel, every nook and cranny of the bathroom, checked the drain. Nothing."

Lanphear then had to tell his wife, Bryanna; the ring was gone.

"It's not a valuable ring," said Bryanna Lanphear. "To me, it's everything."

The couple now hopes whoever has - or finds - the ring comes forward and returns it. Oro Brewing Company also posted on their Facebook page in an attempt to locate the missing ring.

"I don't care who you are, what your plan was for (the ring)," Lanphear said. "We just really want it back."