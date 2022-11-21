Man killed in Mesa after road rage incident near Dobson and Southern

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a road rage death that happened Sunday near Dobson and Southern.

Just before 12:30 p.m., police were called to the area for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located the body of 49-year-old Felipe Cisneros lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the scene, detectives spoke with a man involved who said he and Cisneros exchanged words during a road rage incident.

Both vehicles then pulled into the parking lot, where Cisneros got out of his vehicle and approached the other man with a knife.

The other man told detectives that is when he shot Cisneros and then called 911.

Mesa police say surveillance video was obtained showing the incident and corroborates the man's statement.

An open folding knife was located next to Cisneros' body, police said.

The Mesa Police Department is still investigating this case, but no charges have been filed at this time.

