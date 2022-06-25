Man hurt after being shot by Mesa police Friday night

MESA, AZ — A man is recovering after being shot by Mesa police Friday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., two officers in a marked police car spotted a driver near 80th Street and University Drive and attempted to pull him over, according to Mesa police officials.

They say he was being "somewhat evasive and didn't want to stop."

Officials say while speaking with the man, he allegedly "discharged a firearm" at which point officers shot him.

Neither officer involved was hurt. The 54-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The identity of the man has not been released. The shooting is under investigation.