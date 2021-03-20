Man arrested after shooting, killing another in Mesa following argument over headphones

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a man is dead and another was injured following an argument over headphones near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue Friday night.

Police responded to a shooting call around 9 p.m. March 19 and found two people with injuries.

An investigation revealed that 21-year-old Kenyada Bass had sold a pair of fake AirPods to 19-year-old Garry Anau days prior to the shooting.

On the night of the shooting, a secondary meeting was set up to confront Bass about the validity of the headphones, according to Mesa police.

A physical confrontation ensued and Bass fired his weapon, shooting Anau as well as his own leg.

Both were transported to local hospitals and Anau was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Bass was released from the hospital on Tuesday and taken into custody on manslaughter and aggravated assault charges.