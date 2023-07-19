Man dies after foot pursuit with Mesa Police Department officers

MESA, AZ — A man has died after he was knocked down by an officer during a foot pursuit with a Mesa Police Department officer.

On Monday, officers spotted 33-year-old Michael Medina, who was wanted for several criminal charges, in a vehicle near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue.

Officers attempted a traffic stop but Medina ran from the vehicle which prompted officers to run after him. During the foot chase, one officer caught up and made contact with Medina causing him to fall forward where he became unconscious and unresponsive while being taken into custody.

Police officials say Medina was un-handcuffed and life-saving measures were performed by Mesa police officers until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police had been looking for Medina since June 22 for multiple charges, including burglary, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest in addition to five outstanding warrants.

An investigation into the death is ongoing. The case will be turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.