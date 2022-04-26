Man arrested after homicide near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say video evidence helped police make an arrest of a man in connection to a weekend homicide.

Fifty-nine-year-old Brian Kazan was pronounced dead Sunday evening after he was found unresponsive at a home near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive.

Mesa police say Kazan was found with obvious signs of trauma and there was “a significant amount of blood inside the residence.”

Someone reported an altercation occurred before Kazan’s body was discovered and also said Joseph Maldonado, 33, was reportedly seen outside.

Maldonado was found the next morning near Loop 202 and Dobson Road. He reportedly had Kazan’s credit card in his wallet.

Maldonado had multiple active warrants and was arrested, police say.

He later admitted to killing Kazan and was booked into jail on a count of first-degree murder.

Police documents say Maldonado killed Kazan because “he was a bad man.”