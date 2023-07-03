Man arrested after fire causes $5 million in damages at Mesa Target

MESA, AZ — A 31-year-old man has been arrested after police say he started fires inside a Mesa Target.

Just before 10 p.m. on June 27, Mesa Police Department officers were called to the Target store near Southern Avenue and Longmore for reports of a fire.

When officers arrived, the store had already filled with smoke and everyone was out. The Mesa Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.

During an investigation police learned two separate fires were started inside the store: one in the baby diaper aisle and the other, a piece of clothing on the floor.

Target officials say the damage is reported to cost upwards of $5 million due to toxic smoke making contact with all the merchandise in the store, in addition to fire suppression sprinklers flooding the area.

While looking through surveillance footage from Target, investigators saw a man walking through the store and placing items into a shopping cart. He then picks up a shirt resembling the one that was set on fire. He quickly moves from the area, toward electronics as smoke is starting to fill the store, police said.

In the video, the man watches the fire grow and then attempts to break into a case of cell phones with a hammer but is unsuccessful.

He is the last one to evacuate the store and when he does he takes several items of stolen merchandise with him before leaving in a black sedan, according to Mesa Police Department.

Detectives were able to identify the man through his license plate. While looking into the man, police discovered he was already in Mesa Police custody for an unrelated arrest earlier in the day.

He is facing multiple charges, including arson, endangerment, shoplifting and criminal damage.