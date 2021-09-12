Man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend at Mesa apartment

MESA, AZ — Police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly shot his girlfriend at a Mesa apartment Saturday.

At 9 a.m., officers received a 911 unknown trouble call in the area of Horne and Brown roads.

A dispatcher reportedly heard an argument on the line before a man got on the phone and said he was cleaning his gun and shot a woman.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman leaving an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The woman told police she was holding a gun, dropped it and it allegedly went off striking her in the head.

She also told officers her boyfriend and three children were inside of the apartment before she was taken to the hospital.

Shortly after, officers began to give commands to anyone still inside. After a few minutes, the door opened and the three children came outside and were taken to safety.

Police say one of the children told officers that "daddy had shot mommy."

The man, identified as Antwon Wilford, refused officers' commands to exit the apartment, according to police.

After several hours of negotiating with Wilford, officers entered the building and took him into custody.

After being he was taken to the hospital for treatment, Wilford was then taken to Mesa City Jail.

Police interviewed Wilford who reportedly changed his story about what happened a few times.

Wilford, who has a criminal history, had previously shot at the woman while she drove away in a car at the same location last year, police said. He also had three warrants out for his arrest at the time of the incident.

Wilford is facing multiple charges that include aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and burglary.

The woman and children's identities were not released.

The woman's condition is currently unknown.