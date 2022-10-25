Man arrested, accused of being drunk while picking up his children at Mesa elementary school

MESA, AZ — A man is facing charges after police say he was intoxicated when he arrived to pick up his children from school in Mesa.

On Monday, police were called to Emerson Elementary School for reports of an unconscious parent in a vehicle in the pick-up line.

When officers arrived they reported the man was trying to get into the passenger seat of the vehicle.

According to court paperwork, witnesses told officers they saw the man driving the vehicle, and inside were his 3- and 4-year-old children strapped in their car seats.

The man was attempting to pick up his children from school and drive them home before he became unconscious in the parking lot, police report.

When officers made contact with the man they saw an open container of Twisted Tea inside the vehicle in the driver's side cup holder.

Officers also smelled a strong odor of "intoxicating beverage" coming from the man, and he had bloodshot eyes, according to court paperwork.

The man allegedly admitted to drinking and said he had a shot of Fireball and a Twisted Tea before driving to pick up his children.

During a preliminary breathalyzer, it showed a BAC of .218.

He was arrested and is facing several charges including, aggravated DUI with passengers under the age of 15.