Man accused of firing 100 shots in Mesa neighborhood

MESA — A 21-year-old man is accused of firing nearly 100 rounds from firearms in a Mesa neighborhood drive-by shooting.

The incident occurred on May 15 near Alma School and Broadway roads just after midnight.

Mesa police say 21-year-old Jorge de Jesus Rubio and another man tried to get into a party while armed with a handgun and assault rifle, according to a victim. Police say the men were asked to leave and went back to their vehicle, and gunfire erupted as they drove away.

The victim reportedly found two bullet holes in their house and one on a vehicle. In total, officers found 98 spent rounds from several weapons, including 9mm, .40 caliber, and .223/5.56 casings.

Police say the home that was shot was occupied and children were also inside. No injuries were reported.

About a week later, Rubio was stopped by police in Phoenix after doing “donuts” at an intersection. Officers located a loaded gun and ammunition. A search warrant also uncovered more ammunition and firearm-related items.

Rubio was arrested on Wednesday on charges including drive-by shooting, prohibited possession, and discharging a firearm at an occupied structure.