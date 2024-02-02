Making Mesa 'A Better Community': Program helps fund nonprofit organizations

MESA, AZ — Neighbors helping neighbors — it’s one of the missions of Mesa’s A Better Community (ABC) Program.

ABC is a community donation program assisting Mesa non-profit organizations that help those in need.

Some of the groups that have received this year’s funding from the ABC program include Homeless Youth Connection, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, Copa Health, and Paz de Cristo. These organizations provide career assistance, mentoring, youth services, essential items, and more to those in the Mesa area.

According to Mesa’s website, this year, ABC donations have allowed more than 127,000 meal services, more than 950 clothing services, and more than 950 empowerment services.

Anyone can donate to ABC online or residents can do so through their City of Mesa Utility Bill. Learn more here.