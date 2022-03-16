Local nonprofit donates bike helmets to Mesa police

MESA, AZ — The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona donated new helmets to the Mesa Police Department on Tuesday.

The Valley nonprofit promotes brain injury prevention and raises awareness through education.

In recent years, they've donated bicycle helmets to police departments with bike patrol units.

"Over the past few years, maybe decade, people are paying more attention to their brain health," said Scott Palumbo, the group's board president.

"It's important when you're on any device with wheels, whether it's motorized or not, to have a helmet to protect the most important organ in your body -- your brain," he said.

According to the CDC, between 2009 and 2018, nearly 600,000 people went to the hospital with bicycle-related traumatic brain injuries.

Officials with Mesa Police Department told ABC15 they appreciate the support.

According to the department, keeping officers safe is a top priority.

"Obviously, these guys are out and about in downtown areas, urban areas, around the light rail, so any attention to safety is important," said Lt. Dominque Sterlin.

Sterlin said officers on the bike patrol unit are "jacks of all trades."

In addition to crime fighting, the group does a lot of community outreach and wearing a helmet can send a positive message to young riders.