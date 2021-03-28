Large group gathers for march to raise awareness on violence against Asian Americans

MESA, AZ — Arizona Asian Americans continued their march against violence in Mesa, while also remembering the victims of recent deadly attacks.

Saturday night, a group of community members began their march at the Mekong Plaza on Dobson Road united against Anti-Asian Violence.

"Hate for Asians has got to stop," said Jim Shee, founder of the Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce. Shee said his wife was in a Japanese Internment camp in Arizona in the 1940s.

"She was born in Phoenix, Arizona but still went along with the Japanese Americans that we interned. 120,000 that were put into concentration camps," said Shee. I’m disappointed that its still happening today. And that we have a so-called president that promoted this type of hatred."

The march ended next to a vigil for the victims of the Atlanta shootings that killed six Asian-American women, as well as honoring the life of a 74-year-old man who was randomly attacked at Christown Mall.

PD: 74-year-old man killed for no apparent reason, man arrested - https://t.co/t0GgVPwvWQ pic.twitter.com/uF3BZffzR9 — Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) March 28, 2021

In 2020, crimes against Asian Americans increased 150% in the United States.

"This rally for us means Asians no longer keeping silent," said Jing Kwon. "When people talk to us, 'Go back to your country,' this is our country.'"

"We will not live in fear, we will not hate. We shall persevere," said Vincente Reid, CEO of the Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce.