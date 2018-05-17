Kyle Cummins arrest: Mountain View teacher indicted on child porn charges

MESA, AZ - A teacher at Mountain View High School has been arrested and indicted on child pornography charges, according to court documents obtained by ABC15.

Kyle Wade Cummins, a social studies teacher and JV boys basketball coach is facing four counts of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

The FBI served a search warrant at the home of Cummins on April 25 where he reportedly admitted to downloading child pornography.

According to agents, Cummins downloaded child porn using a peer-to-peer network from at least March 13 through April 16, 2018.

RELATED: Are there sex offenders in your neighborhood? Check Valley map here

During his interview with law enforcement, Cummins reportedly said he has sought out and viewed child porn for approximately five to six years.

Cummins would reportedly delete all of the child porn files after viewing them and would only view it when his wife and son were not home.

According to court documents, Cummins was released on May 2 and was ordered to not be on the grounds of Mountain View High School.

He was also ordered to stay with his mother in Chandler.

Mesa Public Schools released the following statement to ABC15:

"Mesa Public Schools’ first priority is the safety and security of our students. When the district learned of his arrest, Kyle Cummins, social studies teacher and boys JV basketball coach, was immediately placed on administrative leave and assigned to home. The district will use the investigation findings from law enforcement and our district policies as the basis for any future employment decisions regarding Cummins."

Mesa Public Schools says the following statement is being sent to parents Wednesday night:

"You are receiving this message because your child is in Mr. Kyle Cummins’ class. Mr. Cummins has not been in school because the district placed him on administrative leave and assigned him to home. This action was taken immediately after the district learned he had been arrested. Your child’s safety and security is our first priority. A substitute will continue to be in the classroom for the remainder of the school year. Thank you for your continued support of Mountain View High School."