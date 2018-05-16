June hearing set for man who provided ammo to Vegas shooter

The hearing for Douglas Haig has been move d to June.

A June 21 court hearing has been scheduled for an Arizona man accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The hearing for Douglas Haig had been scheduled for next week, but was moved to June to provide more time for forensic testing of evidence and consider resolving the case before any indictment is filed.

Prosecutors charged Haig with conspiring to make and sell armor-piercing ammunition.

Authorities say unfired armor-piercing cartridges found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the Oct. 1 attack had Haig's fingerprints.

Haig maintains he legally sold tracer ammunition -- which illuminates the path of fired bullets -- to Paddock weeks before the shooting that killed 58 people.

His charge centers on armor-piercing cartridges.

