Homeland Security agents arrest Mesa man accused of child sexual exploitation

Posted at 9:01 AM, May 20, 2021
MESA, AZ — A Mesa man accused of child sexual exploitation has been arrested by Homeland Security agents last week.

Justin Hansing, 36, was arrested by special agents on May 13 after explicit conversations were traced to his home.

Agents executed a search warrant and located images depicting the sexual assault of a minor, which was determined by investigators to involve children under the age of 10.

Hansing admitted to possession of the material.

The case is being prosecuted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Homeland Security Investigations encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-347-2423 or by completing its online tip form. Suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, an Operation Predator partner, via its toll-free 24-hour hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST.

