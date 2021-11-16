Watch
Help Arizona families this holiday season with Great Turkey Tuesday

The goal is to collect 1,500 turkeys
Great Turkey Tuesday will be hosted in Mesa tomorrow, a major event spearheaded by the United Food Bank to help Arizona families during the holidays.
Posted at 4:28 AM, Nov 16, 2021
MESA, AZ — It's a time for giving and the holidays are when giving is needed the most. We're told families are struggling now more than ever.

"Due to the pandemic, or loss of work, or cutting wages. I mean, bills are piling up for families. A lot of families have visited a food bank for the very first time last year and some are continuing to visit us as well, as they get back on their feet," says Tyson Nansel, the vice president of external affairs at United Food Bank.

To help, they're holding the 13th annual "Great Turkey Tuesday" on Nov. 16.

It's a collaboration between the City of Mesa and United Food Bank and they've been preparing for several months already.

The drop-off event will be set up in the parking lot of the Mesa Convention Center.

The goal is to collect 1,500 turkeys, donated by community members.

Desert Financial will be matching all donations and presenting a check that will also be used to help those less fortunate.

"One in six Arizonans are struggling," says Nansel.

United Food Bank says this is more than just a Thanksgiving meal to the thousands of families they serve.

"It brings some hope during these troubling times, these trials. It brings a little bit of light to their family," says Nansel.

To donate, stop by the drop-off event at the convention center from 7 a.m. to noon. The turkey distribution to families will be at the same location on Monday, Nov. 22.

