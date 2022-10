MESA, AZ — Some Mesa residents woke up Saturday morning to find a helicopter had made an emergency landing on their street.

The Mesa Fire Department says around 5:50 a.m., a Bell 47 helicopter made the landing in a neighborhood near Center Street and Southern Avenue.

Mesa Fire says the aircraft was dealing with an unknown mechanical problem in flight.

The aircraft safely landed with only minor damage.

No one was hurt in the helicopter or on the ground.