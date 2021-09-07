Seeing smoke? Hay fire sparks at Mesa dairy farm near Sossaman and Elliot roads

MESA, AZ — Fire crews are working to control a hay fire that sparked at a dairy farm near Sossaman and Elliot roads Tuesday morning.

The Rural Metro Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of a large hay fire involving about 500 bales of hay at Arizona Dairy Company.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames had engulfed the bales of hay that were stacked about two stories high and weighed about 200 pounds each.

Workers at the dairy farm helped firefighters control the blaze by using heavy machinery to move hay into the center of the fire and keep it away from structures.

No injuries have been reported, officials say.

Fire officials say the fire was likely caused by spontaneous combustion of hay, while recent rainfall and high temperatures may have contributed.

The fire is expected to burn for the next two to three days as fire crews continue to monitor it.