HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 15-year-old endangered runaway last seen near Alma School and McLellan roads

Mesa Police Department
Posted at 2:11 PM, Mar 14, 2021
MESA, AZ — Mesa police are asking for the public's help in searching for an endangered 15-year-old runaway.

Police say Cole Ruch was last seen at around midnight when he left an area near Alma School and McLellan roads.

Cole is believed to be on foot and is visiting from out of state and is unfamiliar with the area, officials say.

Cole is 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a red shirt underneath and dark pants.

His family is concerned for his welfare as he made threats of self-harm before leaving.

