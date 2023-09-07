Google coming to Valley for first time with $600 million data center in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Tech giant Google will make its first physical imprint in the Valley with a $600 million data center set to be built in Mesa.

The data center will power digital services such as Google Search, Gmail, Maps and Google Cloud, and others for worldwide consumption.

A new Google Cloud region was also announced to come to Phoenix, which will bring more reliable and faster digital services to local customers.

“We are proud to put down roots in Arizona with both the data center in Mesa and the Phoenix cloud region,” Joe Kava, vice president of Data Centers for Google, said.

