Gem and Mineral show in Mesa, more than 140 vendors

MESA, AZ - The Mesa Community College parking lot will be a rocking place this weekend as the 46th Flagg Gem and Mineral show gets underway.

The annual show hosts more than 140 vendors featuring professionals, collectors, dealers, science geeks and anyone interested or involved in geology. Unique gems, minerals, fossils, jewelry, and beads will all be on display and for purchase. Show visitors can also see hands on demonstrations of geode cracking, try panning for gold and even see a stamp mill in action.

Show gates open at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and show admission and parking is free. Vendors and exhibitors are set up in the West parking lot on Dobson Road at Mesa Community College, located at 1833 W. Southern Ave. in Mesa.

The Flagg Gem and Mineral show is considered the largest gem and mineral show in the Phoenix area, most of the exhibitors will then head to the Tuscon Gem and Mineral Show, the largest gem and mineral show in the world, February 8th -11th.