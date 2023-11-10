Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Four-year-old child bitten, coyote killed after attack outside Mesa home

The child is believed to only have minor injuries
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
CoyoteAttackJordan.jpg
Posted at 11:03 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 13:07:43-05

MESA, AZ — A child is in a hospital after being bitten by a coyote while playing in the front yard of a Mesa home Friday morning.

Mesa police say they were called around 9 a.m. to the Morrison Ranch Park area for a coyote attack.

When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old who had been bitten by the coyote.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The coyote was later put down by a Mesa police officer.

Officials with Arizona Game & Fish are taking the coyote to test it for rabies.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football