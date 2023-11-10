Four-year-old child bitten, coyote killed after attack outside Mesa home

MESA, AZ — A child is in a hospital after being bitten by a coyote while playing in the front yard of a Mesa home Friday morning.

Mesa police say they were called around 9 a.m. to the Morrison Ranch Park area for a coyote attack.

When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old who had been bitten by the coyote.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The coyote was later put down by a Mesa police officer.

Officials with Arizona Game & Fish are taking the coyote to test it for rabies.