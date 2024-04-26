Fire destroys multiple houses in Mesa near Gilbert and Brown roads

MESA, AZ — Multiple houses have been destroyed after a fire sparked in Mesa near fire near Gilbert and Brown roads.

At about 2 p.m. Thursday, Mesa Fire was alerted about the fire with multiple homes involved on Halifax Street.

Mesa firefighters say the fire started with either an RV or a shed. Wind quickly spread to two houses which are a complete loss. Flames spread to a third home but firefighters were able to save most of the structure.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but a cat is believed to be unaccounted for.

ABC15 is working to learn more information about what caused the initial fire.