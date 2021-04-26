Fight leads to shooting at Mesa bar; one dead, one hurt, and another person detained, police say

MESA, AZ — One person is dead, another person has life-threatening injuries, and a third person was detained after a fight apparently led to a shooting at a bar in Mesa early Sunday, police said.

Officers were called to Woodshed II, a sports bar near University Drive and Dobson Road, shortly after midnight on Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting, according to Nik Rasheta, a public information officer with the Mesa Police Department.

The preliminary investigation revealed that there was apparently a fight inside the bar that escalated to a shooting, police said.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds. One person died from those injuries and a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A third person was detained. Police have not released the names of anyone involved and said the investigation continues.

Woodshed II remained closed on Sunday, but does intend to open on Monday, according to posts on its Facebook page.

"Our staff sincerely appreciates all the love we have received. Our hearts are heavy and thinking of all of the people involved in last nights incidents," the post said.