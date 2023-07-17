Fiesta Mall demolition begins, investment company envisions 'new gem' for the East Valley

MESA, AZ — Demolition is expected to begin Monday on Mesa's vacant Fiesta Mall.

A press release sent out by Verde Investments says they envision a "new gem" for the East Valley site that has been vacant for years with numerous rumored projects falling apart in that time.

The future for the 80-acre site is "still being visualized" according to the release, but Verde envisions an opportunity for as many as 4,000 "new apartments and homes as well as retail and commercial components with a strong emphasis on quality design and open spaces."

"This is such a unique project because of its size and the unbelievable potential this land offers," a representative stated. "Eighty-acre parcels that are a blank slate don't happen often in the Valley. Even as we say goodbye to the old mall, we're optimistic that we will offer something special for the community and for the partners we intend to attract."

The vacant land centered near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue has been one of the several areas rumored to be a possible destination for the Arizona Coyotes as they look for a new home to build an entertainment district and stadium. A spokesperson for Verde Investments declined to comment on any possibility of a partnership with the Coyotes Monday.