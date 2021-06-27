Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Firefighter injured in suspected hoarding house fire in Mesa

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mesa Fire Department
KNXV Mesa Fire Department
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 18:44:16-04

MESA, AZ — Officials say hoarding conditions led to a second-alarm fire in Mesa that hospitalized one firefighter Sunday morning.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department responded to a shed fire in the backyard of a home near University Drive and Higley Road just before 11 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, the fire had extended to the home all the way to the attic and it was quickly upgraded to a working fire.

More crews were called to respond and they began evacuating the duplex.

The fire was then upgraded again to a second-alarm fire due to the heat conditions. One occupant of the home was treated at the scene and released.

During the battle, a firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say about 40-50 firefighters helped battle the fire.

Firefighters say the hoarding conditions at the home contributed to the spread of the fire.

Four to five people have been displaced as a result of this fire.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to stream ABC15 for free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV