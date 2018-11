MESA - A brush fire near the Phoenix-Mesa-Gateway Airport burned approximately two acres of land early Sunday morning, according to the Mesa Fire Department.

At approximately 3 a.m., officials responded to a brush fire near Pecos and Ellsworth roads, which is three-quarters of a mile east of the Phoenix-Mesa-Gateway Airport.

Fire officials say they responded to the fire with three engines, three brush trucks, and one water tank.

No buildings were burned, and no one was injured, according to officials.

Mesa Fire Department says they will remain in the area throughout the morning to monitor hot spots created by the fire.