MESA, AZ — Fire officials say a 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after being pulled from a pool in Mesa Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to a drowning in the area of Dobson Road and University Drive.

Authorities said the 4-year-old boy had been pulled from a pool before crews arrived and was conscious and alert.

He was then taken to a local hospital.

No other details were provided, stay with ABC15 for updates.