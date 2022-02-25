FBI investigating assault on federal officers in Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating an assault on federal officers that occurred Friday afternoon at Dobson and McDowell roads.

Aerial footage of the scene showed multiple units at the scene, including tactical vehicles.

Salt River police and other authorities were attempting to serve warrants when the individual began to threaten officers.

The nature of the warrants are unknown.

Aerial images show multiple people being detained.

No officials were hurt, according to the FBI.

The investigation is still in its early stages and no other information has been released.