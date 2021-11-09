Eastmark High School in Mesa put on lockdown after man threatens to shoot school employee

MESA, AZ — Eastmark High School in Mesa was put on lockdown Monday afternoon after a former employee spit on an employee and threatened to shoot another employee while at the school, according to the Mesa Police Department.

"The school resource officer learned that a school cafeteria employee verbally threatened to shoot the janitor and so, put the school in lockdown while he contacted the cafeteria employee in the parking lot," Mesa police said in an email.

Through the investigation, the school resource officer learned that the employee had apparently been let go recently, police said. That worker also allegedly spit on the school's cafeteria manager.

Police said the cafeteria manager wanted to press charges, while the janitor declined to press charges, according to police. Because of that, police recommended charges of aggravated assault against the former employee, who was not identified, for spitting on the worker, and disruption of an educational institution. It will be up to Maricopa County Attorney's Office to decide if they want to prosecute the case or not.

ABC15 has reached out to Eastmark High School and Queen Creek Unified High School District for additional information.