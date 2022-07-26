Driver injured after allegedly fleeing police, causing crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A driver is being treated at a hospital after allegedly fleeing from police and causing a crash in Mesa Monday evening.

At about 7 p.m., the driver, who has not yet been identified, was involved in a family fight near University and Val Vista Drive when this all started, according to Mesa police.

Officials say officers attempted to pull over the suspect's vehicle but he refused to stop and drove away.

The suspect continued on Val Vista toward U.S. 60.

Mesa PD claims officers backed off and called for assistance from a police helicopter to follow the vehicle from the air.

At one point troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety attempted to stop the vehicle and deployed its grappler device.

At about this time a crash occurred between the suspected vehicle and two others.

The suspect was detained and taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

It's unclear if anybody else was injured in the crash.

No other details have been released.