DPS: Two in custody after foot chase through Mesa neighborhood

MESA, AZ - Two men are in police custody after leading police on a foot chase through a Mesa neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

It all started around 3 p.m. when troopers spotted a stolen car on the Loop 202 northbound in Mesa.

“He [the trooper] followed the vehicle until it came to a stop at 80th Street and University,” said Trooper Daniel Harvey with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The two then bailed out of the car and took off running.

DPS, along with Mesa Police, and K9 units were able to locate the passenger near Covina Street and Calle Largo.

The other man was spotted nearly an hour later in the backyard of a home near Covina and Aletta.

He was found hiding under the homeowner’s truck that was sitting in his backyard.

“I looked in the backyard, and I saw someone was jumping over the cinderblock wall,” said the homeowner.

“A couple of minutes later police were jumping over the cinderblock wall,” he said. “I was behind locked doors, so I wasn’t like fearful, all the police cars were in my front yard, and at that point they had dogs.”

The homeowner said the man never tried to break into his house and he had no idea the suspect was hiding under his truck until he came outside.

“It was pretty hectic here for a little while,” he said.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident. Their identities have not been released at this time.