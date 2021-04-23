DPS: Driver involved in multi-vehicle crash after vehicle pursuit

MESA, AZ — Authorities are investigating after a driver was involved in a multi-vehicle crash following a pursuit in Mesa Thursday night.

Arizona Department of Safety troopers say at around 9 p.m. they attempted to stop a driver who was allegedly speeding on State Route 202 at Dobson Road.

Officials say the driver fled into the area of the Bass Pro Shop off Dobson Road. An airship was then launched to locate the vehicle.

The driver was then taken into custody after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision at Alma School Road and Rio Salado Drive.

Police say the driver was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons and all injuries on scene appear to be non-life threatening.

DPS and Mesa police will be investigating the incident and the collision.