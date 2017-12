MESA, AZ - A person is dead after a crash on the US 60 in Mesa Friday afternoon.

Authorities received reports around 12:30 p.m. about a crash involving two cars on westbound US 60 near Gilbert Road.

According to DPS, a pickup truck collided with an SUV and rolled over. The male driver was thrown from the truck and hospitalized.

Traffic restrictions were in place for several hours but all lanes have since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available and the victim's name has not been released.