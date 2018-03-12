Dozens of pharmacy kiosks planned in Arizona

MESA, AZ - In this day and age, convenience is key and that's why one Valley medical center is evolving to make filling your prescriptions even faster.

Medavail Technologies has created what's basically a vending machine for medications. Forty locations are planned for installation around Arizona.

You get your prescription in the form of a QR code, like a boarding pass. You scan your barcode, enter a pin number for security that will be verified every time, and you even get the option to speak with a pharmacist using video chat. That pharmacist also verifies each bottle of pills, getting a snapshot from the kiosk before it's released.

Bayless Integrated Health Center in Mesa is among the first to try the kiosk, positioning it inside their clinic so that you can get what you need as soon as you are treated.

"Convenience has really been the factor people have looked at because it saves them 30-45 minutes of having to go to another site, stop, get out of the vehicle, go into the pharmacy and pick up a prescription," said Ed Kilroy, CEO of Medavail Technologies.

The kiosk is stocked with over 700 medications and that can change with the clinic based on the trends they see with patients.

Next in the works is a drive-up kiosk that would be similar to a drive-up ATM.