MESA, AZ — Fire crews are on the scene of a trailer fire in Mesa near Stapley and Main Street.

On Wednesday afternoon, crews were called to a 1st Alarm fire that appears to have started in a trailer with extensions to a home, Mesa Fire officials said.

Downed power lines and hoarding in the backyard created issues for firefighters.

The fire is under control as investigators look into what caused it.

It's unknown if there were any injuries.