Developer seeks approval to build retail on 'challenging' infill site in Mesa

John Reddell Architects, Inc. via the City of Mesa
Rendering of the proposed Power Village retail center in Mesa.
Posted at 9:18 AM, Nov 01, 2021
MESA, AZ — A developer is trying to turn a “challenging” piece of land in Mesa into several retail shops.

The narrow strip of land is located on University Avenue, just east of Power Road, and a QuikTrip convenience store and gas station. The property also has several utility easements on it for the Salt River Project, but the owner – ETR Enterprises LLC – thinks it can find uses for the land.

“The site has been challenging to say the least with all of the constraints, but working with the [city] staff we have developed an economical viable and attractive project that will complement the neighborhood with desired tenant services,” the developer wrote in its proposal to the city. “The proposed commercial center is intended to provide a wide range of commercial and service-oriented businesses that will contribute to and serve the needs of the surrounding community.”

ETR, based in Scottsdale, is proposing to build two retail buildings, totaling 8,521 square feet on the site for retail or possibly medical uses. The project would be called Power Village and would use the adjoining land owned by the United States Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management as vehicle access to the proposed development and its parking lot.

