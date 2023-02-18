Watch Now
Crews battle house fire that spread to second home

Posted at 8:26 PM, Feb 17, 2023
MESA — Mesa fire crews battled a house fire Friday afternoon near Stapley Drive and Main Street. Officials say the fire spread to a second home.

The home that the fire started in was heavily damaged, according to officials, though the fire at the second home was quickly stopped.

Stapley Road was closed between Main Street and Broadway Road due to the fire.

Officials say a total of 52 firefighters responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

