Child found in Mesa, police asking for community's help locating family

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are asking for the community’s help locating the family of a young boy found alone early Thursday morning.

The child, said to be about 2 or 3 years old, was found near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the child was wandering around a medical facility in the area and attempts to find the child’s guardians have not been successful.

He is wearing a blue shirt that says “Family Trouble Maker,” a diaper, and has brown hair in braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 480-644-2211.