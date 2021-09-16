Watch
Child found in Mesa, police asking for community's help locating family

Mesa police say a toddler was found alone around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 09:03:10-04

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are asking for the community’s help locating the family of a young boy found alone early Thursday morning.

The child, said to be about 2 or 3 years old, was found near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the child was wandering around a medical facility in the area and attempts to find the child’s guardians have not been successful.

He is wearing a blue shirt that says “Family Trouble Maker,” a diaper, and has brown hair in braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 480-644-2211.

