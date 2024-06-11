Child dead after being pulled from Mesa lake near Power and Baseline roads

MESA, AZ — A child has died after they were found in a Mesa lake Tuesday afternoon.

Mesa police say the incident happened near Power and Baseline roads just after 1 p.m.

Police received calls of "a child who had possibly fallen into the water surrounding an apartment complex."

Officials say the caller mentioned the child was still in the water.

Individuals pulled the child from the water and had begun CPR when officials arrived on scene.

Crews transported the boy to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to police.

Mesa police say they believe the incident was a "tragic accident" but additional details haven't been released. The child's identity and exact age haven't been released.

This incident marks the 11th media-reported drowning of a child in the Valley this year.