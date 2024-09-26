Child Crisis Arizona Center for Child & Family Wellness opens to community

Child Crisis Arizona has officially opened its new Mesa center for low-income children and families in the community.

The 38,000-square-foot Center for Child & Family Wellness is a net-zero campus that offers programs and services such as counseling, parenting classes, and child enrichment activities.

They say the goal is to provide a safe, nurturing, and supportive environment for children and families to thrive.

They also have foster care and adoption services, family education, children's counseling, and health and wellness programs. Additionally, the center will house basic needs support, a centralized kitchen and food distribution, administration and philanthropy, foster teen programs, art, dance, and music therapy, and volunteer and staff training.

It's located at 424 W. Rio Salado Pkwy. in Mesa.

The organization says their new space also features:



Education rooms that can convert into a larger space for community classes aimed at providing educational opportunities ranging from financial literacy to parenting skills to drug trends in teens.

A health and community wellness area, which will include medical space for vision, hearing and wellness exams, basic needs distribution, and food distribution.

An art and music therapy space, hosting partnerships with Ballet Arizona and bringing the arts to vulnerable children within our organization and community.

A counseling support center with four sensory and play therapy rooms.

A foster care and adoption wing, offering foster or adoptive families realistic training and ongoing support to prepare them for placement of children of all ages and backgrounds.

A donation center and a volunteer center.

A full-service kitchen to provide nutritious, home cooked meals for our clients throughout the east valley.

A Safe Kids car seat safety station, across the parking lot, will offer education classes on proper car seat installation and will distribute free car or booster seats to low-income families.

The new center is currently looking for volunteers to lead group classes, as well as donations.